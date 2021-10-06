San Diego Police: Shooting near school prompts lockdowns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A shooting in San Diego’s City Heights neighborhood forced the lockdown of two schools.

San Diego Police told ABC 10News that a man was shot in the leg on Landis Street at around 9 a.m., and because the incident happened several blocks from Rosa Parks Elementary School, police asked that the school — located on 4510 Landis St. — be locked down.

As of 10:30 a.m., Rosa Parks Elementary's lockdown remained in place.

According to police, the suspected gunman walked away from the scene following the shooting and was last seen near Crawford High School, located on 4191 Colts Way, in the El Cerrito area.

Due to the search effort, police asked that Crawford High be placed on a precautionary lockdown. As of 10:20 a.m., the lockdown at Crawford was lifted.

A description of the gunman was not immediately available, and details on what led to the gunfire near Rosa Parks Elementary have not been released.