San Diego police: Shooting at Mission Beach hotel leads to chase that ends in crash in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody and three other people were hospitalized after crashing while fleeing the scene of a shooting at a Mission Beach hotel that left one man wounded, police said.

The gunfire was reported about 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Bahia Resort Hotel, 998 West Mission Bay Drive, according to San Diego police.

Investigators determined a party was held in a hotel room and was attended by members of a street gang, Officer Tony Martinez said. Four men from a rival street gang arrived at the party and began shooting, striking a 25-year- old man in the chest.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Martinez said.

A short time later, officers spotted the suspect vehicle -- a silver Hyundai Elantra -- driving nearby with no lights on. Officers pursued the car until it crashed into a brick wall near the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Pacific Beach.

The car's driver -- a 22-year-old man -- was taken to a hospital along with a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, Martinez said. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to be arrested once medically cleared.

A fourth occupant of the car ran off on foot, but was arrested a short time later, the officer said, adding that the man was later identified as 20-year-old Calvin Landry.

Landry was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a handgun and participating in a criminal street gang, according to jail records.