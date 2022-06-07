San Diego Police seek public's help in finding 2 boys, their mother

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two young boys believed to be with their mother, who does not have custodial rights.

SDPD officials tweeted that six-year-old Hendricks Holtwick and his four-year-old brother Esher were reported missing Tuesday.

Police said the boys are “possibly with their mother,” identified as 44-year-old Elizabeth Holtwick.

According to police, Elizabeth Holtwick “DOES NOT have custodial rights.”

Details on what prompted the report were not immediately released.

Hendricks is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 40 pounds, has blonde hair and a scare over his right eye. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Esher is 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 39 pounds, and has blonde/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants.

Police said Elizabeth Holtwick drives a black Toyota Camry with California license plate 8KTZ986. However, she was also recently seen driving a 10-foot U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plate H43503.

Anyone who spots the boys and/or their mother, or the vehicles listed, is urged to call 911.