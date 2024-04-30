San Diego Police searching for driver in Clairemont hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday were seeking the public's help in finding a driver who fled the scene of a traffic collision on April 19, leaving a pedestrian with serious injuries in the Clairemont Mesa West area of San Diego.

At about 10:40 p.m. that day, a 34-year-old woman was walking southbound in the 1300 block of Genesee Avenue in a bicycle lane, according to Detective Sgt. Victoria Houseman of the San Diego Police Department. A southbound vehicle drifted into the bicycle lane and struck the woman, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, she said.

The vehicle fled the scene southbound on Genesee Avenue. Based on debris left at the scene, the suspect's vehicle is possibly a silver or grey 2016 or 2018 Toyota Prius. The vehicle will be missing its passenger side mirror and might have additional passenger side damage, Houseman said.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or the vehicle was asked to call the SDPD's Traffic Division at 858-495-7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

