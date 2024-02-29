San Diego Police search for trio in Teralta East home invasion

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three people are being sought in connection with a home invasion in San Diego’s Teralta East neighborhood Thursday morning.

At around 1:30 a.m., San Diego Police were called to an apartment building on 44th Street due to a reported armed robbery.

SDPD officers learned a group broke wearing ski masks and armed with handguns broke into a home, but it was unknown what was taken.

The trio got away in a black vehicle; descriptions of the three robbers and vehicle were not immediately available.

ABC 10News learned one person was treated at the scene by paramedics, but it was not known how that person was injured.