San Diego Police search for suspect who reportedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Police say the victim was on the 300 block of South Meadowbrook Drive when she was sexually assaulted around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“The victim escaped and immediately reported the attack to an adult, who then called SDPD for help,” police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man who is tall and in his 30s with an “injured or impaired left eye.”

At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing a royal blue shirt, dark pants, and appeared “dirty,” police said.

“While we need our community’s help in identifying the man, it is important that the public not approach the suspect or engage in any confrontation,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2260.

