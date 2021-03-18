Menu

San Diego police search for man suspected of robbing bank inside Miramar Ranch Vons store

KGTV
San Diego police
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 18, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying a man who carried out a St. Patrick's Day robbery at a banking desk inside a Vons supermarket in Miramar Ranch North.

The thief, who appeared to be in his mid-20s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Wells Fargo satellite office in the 10600 block of Scripps Poway Parkway in northern San Diego about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the FBI.

After the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the store and fled the area on foot. He was described as a roughly 5-foot- 8-inch man wearing dark-colored pants, a black knit cap, a light-blue paper face mask and a green hooded sweatshirt with the cowl pulled up over his head.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

