San Diego Police search for man suspected in grocery store pickpocket spree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public for help in identifying a prolific pickpocket who stole more than a dozen cellphones from San Diego grocery shoppers over a three-hour period last month.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s, carried out the spree of surreptitious thefts at Trader Joe's stores on Oct. 17, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The crimes came to light about 6 p.m. that day, when one of the victims found a stranger with their stolen phone and called the police, SDPD Detective Sgt. Brian French said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Investigators have since been able to recover a dozen of the filched cellphones, French said. Police did not disclose how and where they were located.

At the time of the crimes, the thief -- a dark-haired, roughly 5-foot- 9-inch man in black pants, a white sweater and white athletic shoes -- was driving a black Mercedes-Benz, according to police.

The lead detective on the case has obtained video surveillance camera images of a man trying to purchase merchandise at a Best Buy store in Mira Mesa using one of the recovered cellphones.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call SDPD Eastern Division headquarters at 858-495-7900.

"SDPD would also like to remind the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially during the holiday season," French said. "Many victims in these cases had their phone in their pockets, purses and bags slung on their bodies when the theft occurred."

