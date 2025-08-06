San Diego police search for a missing woman at risk

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department is looking for a missing woman considered to be at risk.

Officers say 82-year-old Eugenie Staite was last seen at her home on Golden Gate Drive, Tuesday morning. Police say she was last known to be driving a light blue 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, with the Arizona license plate, AFA 1CG, heading to northern California.

Eugenie is described to have black hair with brown eyes. She is about five feet six inches tall.

Anyone with information about Eugenie is asked to call the San Diego Police Department.