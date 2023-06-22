Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police search for 2 people involved in Linda Vista hit-and-run wreck

A driver and a passenger are being sought in connection with an early morning hit-and-run wreck in Linda Vista.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 11:11:46-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are looking for two people responsible for a hit-and-run wreck that left a trail of destruction in Linda Vista early Thursday morning.

The collision happened just after 2:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Comstock Street, according to San Diego Police.

Police said a white Dodge Charger crashed into a parked van, sending it onto a front lawn just inches from a home.

The Charger also struck several other cars before coming to rest in the middle of the street.

A resident who heard the crash told ABC 10News he saw two men get out of the Charger and run away.

At least four parked vehicles were damaged by the hit-and-run car.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!