San Diego Police responding to officer-involved shooting downtown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting downtown Tuesday night.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened on the 600 block of Broadway around 8:30 p.m.

No other details about what transpired before the shooting are known at this time.

Video showed dozens of police vehicles at the scene. An individual could also be seen being taken out in handcuffs, but it’s unknown if the individual was involved in the shooting.

This is a breaking story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

