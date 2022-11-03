San Diego Police pursuit ends in crash in Encanto, driver's arrest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A police pursuit that began in San Diego’s Paradise Hills area ended in a crash in Encanto and the driver’s arrest.

At around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, San Diego Police officers pulled over a black Lexus as part of a traffic stop, but the car sped away.

The Lexus’ driver proceeded to lead officers on a chase that lasted several minutes before a deployed spike strip blew out the car’s tires.

When the car arrived in the 400 block of South 65th Street, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away.

The Lexus continued to roll several blocks down a hill and then crashed into a parked truck, an electrical box, and then a wall.

A short time later, officers located and arrested the driver.

No injuries were reported.

It remained unclear what led to the traffic stop and what prompted the driver to flee.