San Diego Police probe double-shooting in Teralta West

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Monday morning in San Diego’s Teralta West neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m., SDPD officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of 42nd Street, near University Avenue, in response to reports of gunfire in the area.

Officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and another person shot in the leg. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

ABC 10News learned witnesses were not cooperating with officers as they searched for the suspected shooter.

Police noted officers found a trail of blood leading to an alley behind an apartment complex on 42nd Street.

Officers are working on obtaining a description of the suspected shooter and a possible motive.