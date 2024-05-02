San Diego Police: Planned street takeovers thwarted in Lincoln Park, South Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police officers stopped potential street sideshow takeovers in two city neighborhoods last weekend, the San Diego Police Department announced.

SDPD officials said they learned of a planned street takeover at the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and Gloria Street on April 27, but officers from the department’s Traffic and Northeastern Divisions were able to disrupt the would-be event.

According to police, the same group who tried to initiate the Lincoln Park takeover tried to start one at Cedar and Grove streets in the South Park neighborhood, but officers were able to stop that plan.

Police stated: “Officers detained a vehicle suspected of being part of the illegal event. During the detention, a loaded, unregistered firearm was discovered inside the vehicle. One of the vehicle’s occupants was arrested and booked into San Diego County Central Jail for illegal possession.”

SDPD officials said those drivers and spectators involved “may face criminal prosecution for participating in these sideshows. If someone is killed as a result of these incidents, drivers could be faced with murder charges.”

"These dangerous acts often result in injury or death, property damage, hit-and-run collisions, and fraud and present serious dangers to the public," the department also stated.