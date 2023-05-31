Watch Now
San Diego Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Home Ave., killed

Posted at 8:56 AM, May 31, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Wednesday morning in the Fairmount Park area of City Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD officials said the incident was first reported just before 5 a.m. at 4100 Home Ave.

Details on what led to the collision were not immediately available, but police confirmed an unidentified pedestrian died at the scene.

The victim was a male believed to be in his 60s, police said.

Police said the driver has been cooperative, and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

