San Diego Police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Morena area

KGTV
Posted at 10:17 AM, Feb 15, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man died Tuesday night after being hit by a car in the Morena area, according to San Diego Police.

SDPD officials said a 33-year-old pedestrian was walking in the northbound lane in the 4800 block of Pacific Highway when he was struck by a 2016 Lincoln MKZ that was traveling northbound.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, died at the scene from his injuries.

According to police, the 41-year-old driver told officers that he did not see the man walking in the lane.

Police stated that alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

SDPD Traffic Division officers are investigating the incident.

