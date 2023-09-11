Watch Now
San Diego Police: Pedestrian, 70, seriously injured in Redwood Village hit-and-run

Posted at 8:49 AM, Sep 11, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 70-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday evening after being struck by a dark-colored sedan while crossing a street in the Redwood Village area of San Diego.

The man was westbound on College Avenue at 7:43 p.m. and was crossing Streamview Drive in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a dark sedan making a left turn from westbound Streamview onto southbound College Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. The driver fled the scene.

"The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with a brain bleed, fractured left wrist and a fractured left thumb," Heims said.

