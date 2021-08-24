San Diego Police officer injured in Grant Hill-area hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego Police officer suffered minor injuries after his patrol SUV was struck by a car in a Grant Hill-area intersection late Monday evening.

At around 11:30 p.m., the police SUV was at the intersection of 28th and K streets when SDPD officials said a silver sedan ran a red light and T-boned the patrol vehicle.

Police said the silver car’s driver got out of the car and ran away, but several witnesses chased after him.

A man believed to be the registered owner of the silver car was taken into custody about a block away from the crash scene. Police have not yet confirmed if that man was the driver.

ABC 10News learned the SDPD officer in the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.