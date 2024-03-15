San Diego police officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police officer was jailed this week on suspicion of domestic violence, authorities reported Friday.

Seth Tate, who has been employed by the San Diego Police Department for about three years, was arrested Monday evening by patrol personnel responding to a report of a disturbance in the 1900 block of Pacific Highway in the Harborview area, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Dan Meyer said.

Police released no details about Tate's alleged criminal conduct.

"The San Diego Police Department takes these kinds of incidents very seriously," Meyer said. "(Tate) has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation."

Tate was no longer in custody as of Friday afternoon.

