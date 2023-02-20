San Diego Police: Motor scooter rider run over, killed by 'heavy vehicle'

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man riding a motor scooter died after San Diego Police said he fell from the bike and was run over by a heavy vehicle on an Otay Mesa street Sunday night.

SDPD officials said the fatal incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of La Media Road.

A 43-year-old man was riding an Italika W150 motor scooter northbound when police said he fell from the vehicle “for undetermined reasons.”

Just after the fall, the rider was run over by a heavy vehicle or big rig truck that then left the scene.

According to police, the rider suffered a fractured skull and sustained multiple rib fractures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.