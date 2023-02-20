Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Motor scooter rider run over, killed by 'heavy vehicle'

san diego police sdpd response
FILE
san diego police sdpd response
Posted at 7:30 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 10:30:05-05

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man riding a motor scooter died after San Diego Police said he fell from the bike and was run over by a heavy vehicle on an Otay Mesa street Sunday night.

SDPD officials said the fatal incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of La Media Road.

A 43-year-old man was riding an Italika W150 motor scooter northbound when police said he fell from the vehicle “for undetermined reasons.”

Just after the fall, the rider was run over by a heavy vehicle or big rig truck that then left the scene.

According to police, the rider suffered a fractured skull and sustained multiple rib fractures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!