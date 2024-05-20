Watch Now
San Diego Police: Man suspected in Morena-area stabbing shot by officers

Posted at 11:51 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 14:54:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man suspected in a stabbing in the Morena area was shot by San Diego Police officers, the department said Monday.

SDPD officials said officers were initially called to Morena Boulevard at around 10:40 a.m. for a reported robbery.

Officers arrived and learned a stabbing had occurred, and after a confrontation with the suspected assailant, shots were fired, officials said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition was unknown as of 11:30 a.m.

Police did not say if any officers were hurt in the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

