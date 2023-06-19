Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Man stabbed to death at City Heights park

city_heights_park_stabbing_061923.jpg
KGTV
city_heights_park_stabbing_061923.jpg
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 13:20:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a City Heights park Monday morning that left a man dead.

The incident happened at around 8:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Central Avenue, according to San Diego Police.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately known, but police confirmed that officers responding to a reported altercation at the park arrived to find a man with serious injuries.

ABC 10News learned the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspected assailant was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!