San Diego Police: Man stabbed to death at City Heights park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a stabbing at a City Heights park Monday morning that left a man dead.

The incident happened at around 8:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Central Avenue, according to San Diego Police.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately known, but police confirmed that officers responding to a reported altercation at the park arrived to find a man with serious injuries.

ABC 10News learned the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A description of the suspected assailant was not immediately available.