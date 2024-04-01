San Diego Police: Man says he was stabbed by boy outside of Otay Mesa recreation center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A person believed to be a boy stabbed a 28-year-old man twice in the parking lot of an Otay Mesa West recreation center, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

The stabbing happened at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Coronado Avenue near the basketball courts at the Montgomery Waller Recreation Center, said SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The man was leaving the courts when he was stabbed by a boy, once in the chest and once in the lower torso, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening, the officer said.

Southern investigations responded to the stabbing scene and hospital and were handling the investigation.

