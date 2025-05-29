San Diego Police: Man stabbed in front of Linda Vista home, suspected attacker flees scene

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man allegedly stabbed another man during a confrontation early Thursday in San Diego's Linda Vista area and then left the scene, authorities said.

San Diego Police officers were dispatched at around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to reports of a multiple stabbing in front of a residence at 6451 Lanston Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officials said during the argument, the male suspect stabbed a 31-year-old man twice in the upper back and shoulder with a knife.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene after getting into the front passenger seat of a small-white Mercedes SUV, and was at large as of Thursday morning. He was described as a Black man in his 30s, with a bald head wearing a brown jacket, police said.

It was unclear the type of relationship, if any, the suspect and victim had prior to the confrontation.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing were under investigation, the department said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

