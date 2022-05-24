Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Man stabbed in chest during argument with group in San Ysidro

sdpd_san_diego_police_suv_lights.jpg
KGTV
sdpd_san_diego_police_suv_lights.jpg
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:20:15-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the chest during an argument with four suspects in San Ysidro, San Diego Police said Tuesday.

SDPD officers were called at 8:32 p.m. Monday to the 3800 block of Beyer Boulevard where they learned the victim was walking home when he was approached by four men, about 18 years old, wearing ski masks, said Officer John Buttle.

According to a witness, the group started arguing and one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Buttle said.

Detectives from the department's Southern Division are investigating the stabbing and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-424-0400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch Tuesday, May 24 at 7:30PM

Asian in America News Special