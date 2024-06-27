San Diego Police: Man stabbed during fight in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was stabbed during a fight in the Gaslamp Quarter early Thursday morning, San Diego Police said.

SDPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Fourth Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. due to an altercation between two men.

Officers arrived to find one of the men with at least one stab wound to his body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and his condition was unknown.

The other man involved suffered an unspecified injury and was treated at the scene.

Police did not say if any arrests were made.

SDPD investigators are working to determine what led to the fight and stabbing.