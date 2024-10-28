San Diego Police: Man stabbed at trolley station for sitting next to handicapped person

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were looking Monday for a suspect in the stabbing of a 31-year-old man at the Mission Valley Trolley Station platform because the man was sitting next to a handicapped person, authorities said.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, got angry at the victim and stabbed him with a possible folding knife in the left rib cage and thigh, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

The suspect left the area and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the statement said.

There was no immediate description of the suspect and the victim's name was not immediately released.

