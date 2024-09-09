San Diego Police: Man shot in head during fight between 2 groups in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was shot in the head during an argument between two groups of people in the Mountain View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

At 4:28 p.m. Sunday, the two groups were arguing at the Henderson Sports Complex in the 1000 block of South 45th Street when someone drew a gun and fired several times toward the victim and his group, SDPD said in a statement.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the statement said.

The suspect was described as a 20-year-old man with brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and yellow and black shorts.

Police said the suspect and two others left the scene in a black four-door sedan.

Southwestern SDPD detectives were investigating the shooting.

