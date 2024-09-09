Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Man shot in head during fight between 2 groups in Mountain View

san_diego_police_sdpd_suvs.jpg
KGTV
FILE Image
san_diego_police_sdpd_suvs.jpg
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was shot in the head during an argument between two groups of people in the Mountain View neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

At 4:28 p.m. Sunday, the two groups were arguing at the Henderson Sports Complex in the 1000 block of South 45th Street when someone drew a gun and fired several times toward the victim and his group, SDPD said in a statement.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, the statement said.

The suspect was described as a 20-year-old man with brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a white tank top and yellow and black shorts.

Police said the suspect and two others left the scene in a black four-door sedan.

Southwestern SDPD detectives were investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!