San Diego Police: Man riding electric bike hit by truck, seriously injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 27-year-old man riding an electric bicycle was seriously injured when he road off of the sidewalk in Ocean Crest and into a truck's path, a statement from the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on westbound Otay Mesa Road, the police statement said.

The bicycle rider was traveling westbound on the north sidewalk of Otay Mesa Road and a 64-year-old man driving a 2020 Hino truck was westbound on Otay Mesa Road when the truck struck the rider, police said/ The bicycle rider was taken to a hospital and treated for a fractured femur and pelvis.

Alcohol wasn't a factor and the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, the police statement said.

SDPD Traffic Division officers were investigating the crash.

