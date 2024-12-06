San Diego Police: Man repeatedly stabbed in Teralta West attack

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was repeatedly stabbed Thursday during a predawn assault in San Diego's Teralta West neighborhood, police said.

Several assailants attacked the 50-year-old victim for unknown reasons shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a park in the 4100 block of Central Avenue, south of Orange Avenue at state Route 15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of six stab wounds to his back, one to his right leg and another to his right forearm.

The man refused to provide details about the assault, according to police.

"A witness to the incident stated she saw several individuals surround the victim and appear to start punching him," SDPD Officer David O'Brien said. "The witness could not provide detailed descriptions of the (attackers) due to the time of day and foggy conditions in the area."

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.