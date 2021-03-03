San Diego police: Man killed during fight at park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was killed and a 33-year-old man suffered serious injuries during a fight at a local park, San Diego police said Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a call around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday from a woman in the 4100 block of 33rd Street who reported that her boyfriend had been assaulted and was bleeding from his nose, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on 33rd Street in the Corridor neighborhood, but could not get inside until a friend of the victim arrived and let them in, Lt. Matt Dobbs said. Officers found the 30-year-old man inside an apartment unit at the complex and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

Investigators determined the victim and a companion were seriously injured during a fight involving several men at Park De La Cruz, 3901 Landis Street, Dobbs said. After the fight, the victim and his companion -- a 33-year- old man -- drove back to the apartment complex on 33rd Street.

The 33-year-old man later drove himself to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for treatment of his injuries, the lieutenant said. The younger man declined a ride to the hospital.

No description of the suspects involved in the fight were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the fight is asked to call SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.