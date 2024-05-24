Watch Now
San Diego Police: Man hit by vehicle while running across street in Pacific Beach

Posted at 7:41 AM, May 24, 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was seriously injury Friday while running across Grand Avenue into the path of a vehicle in Pacific Beach, the San Diego Police Department said.

The crash happened at 12:39 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue, SDPD Officer J. Perales said.

A 26-year-old man was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla westbound in the No. 2 lane.

The pedestrian sustained a large cut to his right groin area requiring surgery, the officer said.

SDPD Traffic Division units responded to the scene and are handling the collision investigation.

