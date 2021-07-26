San Diego Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in Emerald Hills Park dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds at a park in Emerald Hills early Monday morning.

SDPD officials said they received a report of possible gunshots in the Emerald Hills area just before 2:15 a.m. Responding officers arrived to find a man in the parking lot of Emerald Hills Park (1501 Kelton Rd.) “with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body,” police stated.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, but police confirmed he was pronounced dead after arrival. The victim was not officially identified, but police described him as a Hispanic male in his 30s.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated by SDPD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.