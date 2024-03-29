San Diego Police: Man found shot in crashed car, dies at hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man who was found with a gunshot wound during a car crash investigation later died at the hospital, San Diego Police said.

Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, police received an emergency call regarding a car that crashed into some trees near 60th and Michael streets.

Emergency responders arrived to find the wreckage and discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police also located several bullet casings nearby.

After crews attempted life-saving measures at the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim was not identified.

SDPD Homicide Unit investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but they did not have any information on the suspected shooter as of early Friday morning.