San Diego Police: Man found dead near Rio Vista Trolley Station in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near a trolley station in Mission Valley.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Rio Vista Trolley Station (Station Village Way, near Qualcomm Way) after a man was found dead nearby.

The victim “had sustained apparent trauma to his upper body,” SDPD officials said.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and seeking possible witnesses. No information regarding a possible suspect was available.

Police described the victim as a 60-year-old male who was believed to be homeless.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.