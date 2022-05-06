San Diego Police: Man dead after falling from border wall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man died early Friday morning during a reported attempt to climb a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border in the South Bay, San Diego Police confirmed.

SDPD officials told ABC 10News officers and Border Patrol agents were called to an area near Kerns Street and Drucker Lane in Otay Mesa at around 4:40 a.m. in response to a report of several people trying to scale the border wall

According to police, one man apparently fell off the wall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown what happened to the other people who were involved.

ABC 10News reached out to border officials for additional information on the incident, but the agency did not immediately respond.