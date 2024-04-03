Watch Now
San Diego Police: Man dancing on Sea World Drive struck by 2 vehicles, killed

Posted at 1:20 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 16:20:38-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles while dancing in the middle of Sea World Drive at night, authorities reported Wednesday.

The unidentified man was cavorting on the eastbound side of the Mission Bay Park-area street for unknown reasons when a Honda Fit hit him east of West Mission Bay Drive shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The impact threw the victim into the path of an oncoming Toyota Camry, which ran over him, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

The pedestrian died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

