San Diego Police: Man carjacked at gunpoint in driveway of home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was carjacked at gunpoint while in the driveway of his Clairemont Mesa home late Thursday night, San Diego police said.

According to police, the 63-year-old victim drove onto his driveway and parked at his home on Ardmore Drive shortly after 11:30 p.m. when two men approached the driver’s side window.

One of the men pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him to exit the vehicle, police said.

As the victim ran from the car, the two men got into the vehicle and drove away.

The two suspects -- described as in their early 20s and wearing dark hoodies and baggy jeans -- were last seen driving the victim's silver Nissan Rogue mini-SUV southbound in the 3900 block of Ardmore Drive, according to police.

The victim was not injured.