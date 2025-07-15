San Diego Police: Man beaten, carjacked at party in vacant Lomita-area home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was beaten and carjacked by a group of at least five males during a party at a vacant residence in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Glencoe Drive, just west of Spring Valley, according to the San Diego Police Department. The suspects allegedly attacked the victim, took his car keys and drove off in a Toyota Camry.

A neighbor reported seeing between 50 and 100 people at the property, blaring music from a speaker while using marijuana and drinking outside, police said.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, the department reported. His name was not immediately available.

Police said the car was recovered, but it was unclear how many suspects were taken into custody.

