Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Man attacked, carjacked in Valencia Park

A man was hospitalized after San Diego Police said he was assaulted and carjacked in the Valencia Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Posted at 8:28 AM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 11:28:14-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was hospitalized after San Diego Police said he was assaulted and carjacked in the Valencia Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., SDPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Division Street after reports of a man being attacked.

Officers arrived to find the victim screaming in pain and bleeding. He was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police at the scene said several people were seen driving away in a black SUV, as well as the victim’s Audi.

There is no word on if the suspected attackers were located.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Learn More

Donate New Books to San Diego Students