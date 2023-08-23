San Diego Police: Man attacked, carjacked in Valencia Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was hospitalized after San Diego Police said he was assaulted and carjacked in the Valencia Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., SDPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Division Street after reports of a man being attacked.

Officers arrived to find the victim screaming in pain and bleeding. He was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police at the scene said several people were seen driving away in a black SUV, as well as the victim’s Audi.

There is no word on if the suspected attackers were located.