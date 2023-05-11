San Diego Police make arrest in 2021 hate crime attack of 81-year-old man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man is under arrest in connection with a 2021 hate crime against an 81-year-old Laotian man near Lincoln Park, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

Jesus Baucer, 35, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was identified as the suspect, the SDPD said.

According to police, just before 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2021, Mark Sanouvong, then 81, was on walk near Porter North Elementary School when he was attacked, suffering severe injuries that he survived.

The attack spilled onto 47th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and brought traffic to a halt.

Police believed witnesses were present due to the attack happening near a school during drop-off time, and Baucer was subsequently identified as the suspect, police said.

Police did not specify why Baucer was already in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

