San Diego police looking for missing man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police asked the public for help Sunday locating a mentally impaired man who went missing in San Diego.

Dylan Gardiner, 51, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Gribble and Siena streets in the Skyline area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Gardiner was described as a white male with red hair and a red beard, approximately 6-feet-3 inches tall and 200 pounds, wearing a blue and gray hoodie with gray sweatpants.

He is considered "at risk" due to his mental impairment and inability to care for himself, police said.

Anyone with information about Gardiner's whereabouts was asked to contact the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

