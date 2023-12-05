San Diego police investigate stabbing near San Diego High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing that happened near San Diego High School Monday morning.

A witness told ABC 10News they saw a fight happening near a bus stop on Park Boulevard around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to SDPD, the alleged stabber was taken into custody.

The man who says he saw the stabbing told 10News he was working across the street when he noticed two kids fighting. He says when the fighting eventually stopped, he spoke with the alleged attacker and victim.

He claims the suspect told him he pulled out a knife and stabbed the other kid out of self-defense.

That's when the man says he went to check on the victim, who asked him to call 911.

"He was holding his thing and he asked me 'Am I going to die,' and I said 'Nah kiddo, you're not gonna die. You got this.' and that's when I called 911,'" Rico Ontiveros, the witness, said.

The school district confirmed to 10News that a student of San Diego High was injured in the stabbing. SDPD's watch commander says the victim was 14 years old.

SDHS' principal sent the following message to parents on Monday:

"Here at San Diego High, we believe in communicating openly with our students, families and staff about incidents that affect our campus. As such, I wanted to make sure you are aware of an incident that occurred today. An altercation occurred off campus that resulted in the injury to one of our students. The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Our School Police remain on campus and will continue to support our students and staff. The safety and security of our students is the district’s top priority. Our School Police work with educators every day to ensure that they have a safe learning environment. I’ve asked staff to review our security procedures and plan to also meet with School Police."

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest information.