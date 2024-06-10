San Diego Police investigate shooting of man in El Cerrito

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting in San Diego’s El Cerrito neighborhood left a man injured.

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, San Diego Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and College Avenue due to reports of shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived to find multiple damaged vehicles -- including one with several bullet holes -- and a 32-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Details on what led to the shooting and a description of the suspect shooter were not immediately available.