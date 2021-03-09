Menu

San Diego police investigate shooting in Bank of America parking lot in Egger Highlands

Police are searching for the person who shot a man in a parking lot in Egger Highlands.
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 09, 2021
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man in an Egger Highlands parking lot Monday evening.

The shooting, described by San Diego police as a “domestic violence-related incident,” happened at around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of a Bank of America on Saturn Boulevard.

The circumstances that led to the gunfire are under investigation, but police confirmed the male victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

