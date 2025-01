SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police homicide detectives are investigating a reported death at a motel in Mission Valley early Friday morning.

ABC 10News learned SDPD officers were called to Motel 6 on 2424 Hotel Circle North, off Interstate 8, just before 2 a.m.

Police did not immediately release details on the reported incident.

Police told ABC 10News they expect to release more information later in the day.