San Diego police investigate fatal stabbing in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man was fatally stabbed early Monday morning in the Oak Park area, prompting an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a report of an injured male on the sidewalk at 2500 Euclid Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered a 50-year-old man with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

A woman at the scene appeared to be assisting the injured male, while another individual had called 9-1-1 after noticing the man bleeding on the ground, police said.

Officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department medics administered first aid before the victim was transported to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene for further investigation due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the incident, the department said.

Preliminary findings indicate that an argument occurred between the male and a female in a vehicle, during which a knife was present and the man sustained a fatal stab wound. The exact events leading up to the stabbing remain unclear, police said.

Both the victim and the female involved have been identified.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.