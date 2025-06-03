San Diego Police investigate discovery of body in City Heights street

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The body of a man who was allegedly shot to death was found in the street in City Heights Tuesday, and the suspect was at large, San Diego Police Department officials said.

Officers were dispatched at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports of a possible gunshot in the area of 4630 Olive St., according to SDPD officials.

A witness said he saw a man in the street and another man dressed in black standing over him before leaving the scene, SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said.

Police officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

It was unclear whether the shooting was premeditated or a random act, police said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

