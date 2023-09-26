San Diego Police investigate death of man in Skyline area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the Skyline neighborhood Tuesday.

At around 6:30 a.m., SDPD officers from the Southeastern Division were called to the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive after an area resident reported seeing an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk behind a silver Dodge Charger.

Responding officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews confirmed the man, identified as a Black male in his 30s, was deceased.

SDPD officials stated, “Based on the male’s positioning and possible trauma to his body, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate.”

At this point in the investigation, police believe the Charger may be the deceased man’s vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.