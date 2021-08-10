San Diego Police investigate death at City Heights park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a park in City Heights early Tuesday morning.

ABC 10News learned San Diego Police were called to Central Avenue Mini Park, at 3642 Central Ave., at around 12:15 a.m. in response to a person down.

Officers arrived at the park to find an unidentified injured man, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the man’s death were unclear, but police at the scene confirmed the incident is being investigated as a homicide.